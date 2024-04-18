Walmart Customer Reveals The Bacon She Bought Weighed Much Less Than Advertised. – ‘This is consumer fraud.’
A Walmart shopper named Heather posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she had an issue with her local store.
Heather’s video shows her weighing a package of Great Value bacon she bought at Walmart on a scale at home.
She said, “Alright, so get a load of this. This is an unopened package of bacon, right. It says that it’s 12 ounces. I picked it up and I was like, hmm, okay, I know these usually come in a pound but I got the 12 ounce instead. It was like $4. I was just curious, because I know everybody keeps saying that we’re not getting screwed, but look at that. That’s with the package.”
Heather added, “There’s six slices in this thing. Let’s see how much it weighs. It says that it’s 12 ounces, but we saw … it is seven ounces. Mmhmm. So ‘shrinkflation isn’t real,’ and ‘they’re not scamming us.’”
@heatherlynnefoster
These corporations are charging double for groceries and not even giving us what we are paying for #shrinkflation #groceries #inflation #corporategreed #usa #groceryshopping #middleclass #corporations #walmart #fyp #scam
And this is what folks had to say.
