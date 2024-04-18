April 18, 2024 at 6:41 pm

Walmart Customer Reveals The Bacon She Bought Weighed Much Less Than Advertised. – ‘This is consumer fraud.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@heatherlynnefoster

Well, that’s concerning…

A Walmart shopper named Heather posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she had an issue with her local store.

And it was all about bacon…

Source: TikTok/@heatherlynnefoster

Heather’s video shows her weighing a package of Great Value bacon she bought at Walmart on a scale at home.

She said, “Alright, so get a load of this. This is an unopened package of bacon, right. It says that it’s 12 ounces. I picked it up and I was like, hmm, okay, I know these usually come in a pound but I got the 12 ounce instead. It was like $4. I was just curious, because I know everybody keeps saying that we’re not getting screwed, but look at that. That’s with the package.”

Source: TikTok/@heatherlynnefoster

Heather added, “There’s six slices in this thing. Let’s see how much it weighs. It says that it’s 12 ounces, but we saw … it is seven ounces. Mmhmm. So ‘shrinkflation isn’t real,’ and ‘they’re not scamming us.’”

Hmmm…

Source: TikTok/@heatherlynnefoster

Here’s the video.

@heatherlynnefoster

These corporations are charging double for groceries and not even giving us what we are paying for #shrinkflation #groceries #inflation #corporategreed #usa #groceryshopping #middleclass #corporations #walmart #fyp #scam

♬ original sound – Heather Lynne Foster

And this is what folks had to say.

One person offered a pro tip.

Source: TikTok/@heatherlynnefoster

Another individual thinks this is straight-up fraud.

Source: TikTok/@heatherlynnefoster

And this TikTokker was annoyed by some of the commenters…

Source: TikTok/@heatherlynnefoster

Be careful out there, fam!

