Walmart Customer Was Followed Around The Store By A Stranger, And When She Told Security They Told Her How Common Place It Is
by Laura Lynott
Imagine going to the store and you wind up being followed everywhere… but not by security.
Creeoy!
TikToker @iamchloelauren told her followers she went to a Super Walmart in Tampa, Florida and a lot happened…
She said: “Y’all know that saying that’s like, ‘You never know what to do in a situation until it happens to you?’ Well, storytime.” The TikToker said she drove further to go to this particular Walmart because she feels the staff are friendly and the store is well stocked.
But on this particular night, the store was full of customers. And as she walked up and down the aisles, she spotted a man near her.
She reached for an item off a shelf and said “I could feel him, like, closely behind me.”
She says this kept happening – he was there constantly wherever she went.
She went into the baby section and said the man was “there too and he was staring right at me. We made eye contact.”
The shopper went to a worker and they got security. Security then went to question the man.
She asked a worker to walk her to her car and claims they told her this has happened before. She said he told her “Three times in the last two months.”
The shopper said the worker told her the man was “probably taking your picture.”
Someone matching his description had been caught at the store previously on a number of occasions.
This is scary and it’s a relief the staff were right on it for this woman!
Watch the full clip here:
@iamchlolauren
Please follow your instincts and pay attention to tour surrounsings yall!!!! For reference this was at the walmart on Gunn Hwy in Tampa, FL. #tampatiktok #tampabay #walmart #storytime #humantraffickingawareness #ladies #becareful
I hope they kick this guy out for good!
