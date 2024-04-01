April 1, 2024 at 6:32 am

What’s It Really LIke Working At Chipotle? One Employee Documented A Day In The Life. – ‘We wash the lettuce twice!’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@j.a.r.i__

If you’ve ever thought that Chipotle employees have it easy, then you’re about to have your mind changed by this viral TikTok video.

A Chipotle manager named Jari shared a video on TikTok and gave viewers an insider’s look of what she does every day on the job.

Jari told viewers, “As you guys can see, I’m just cutting up the lettuce, and it’s, like, around 7:17am, and I’m here alone prepping by myself. Mind you, there’s supposed to be three people prepping.”

Source: TikTok/@j.a.r.i__

She continued, “After every product, you have to take the dishes back to the dishwasher, spray them off, and run them through. And make sure you wipe down and sanitize your area.”

Jari then got down to business with the onions and peppers.

Source: TikTok/@j.a.r.i__

She continued to prep other items and then helped a co-worker get the guacamole ready.

Looks like they stay busy there!

Source: TikTok/@j.a.r.i__

Check out her video.

@j.a.r.i__

i need a raise !!!#chipotle #foodie #chipotleemployee #chipotlehack #fyp #chipotlesponsorme

♬ original sound – Jari

Here’s what people had to say.

One viewer had a question…

Source: TikTok/@j.a.r.i__

This individual had their mind changed.

Source: TikTok/@j.a.r.i__

And this person could relate to the video.

Source: TikTok/@j.a.r.i__

Be nice to those service workers!

They’re working hard!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter