Woman Complained To The HOA About A “Suspicious” Man In The Neighborhood. That Person Turned Out To Be The Head Of The HOA.
by Matthew Gilligan
Why can’t people just mind their own business?
It’s enough to drive us (relatively) normal people crazy!
But the guy who is the hero of this story gives us all a little bit of faith…so let’s check out his story!
The HOA is the hero this time.
“My dad is African American and went on a walk around the community park around 3 in the afternoon. He was wearing jeans, a polo, etc.
Someone who had recently moved in (maybe only 2 weeks) sent an email to the president of the HOA because they were unable to attend the meeting.
Oh, boy, here it comes…
They said they had a photo of a ‘suspicious person’ who had been ‘obviously casing peoples houses to rob them’ and included photos of my dad.
The president of the HOA emailed back that they were “very concerned after seeing the photos” and would “stop by her house to discuss the issue in person”.
The scheduled a time to talk and come up with safety strategies.
Plot twist!
My dad is the president of the HOA.
He said the look on her face when she opened the door was priceless.
He then proceeded to discuss the ‘issue’ with her like she hadn’t emailed a picture of him asking her “Now why did you feel concerned for your safety?” and “What about him made you think this man was a threat?”
She didn’t send any more complaints.”
Check out what folks said on Reddit.
This person shared their own story.
Another individual shared their thoughts.
This reader talked about what happened to their daughter.
Another Reddit user made a good point.
Showed her!
I hope she learned a lesson!
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · hoa, homeowners association, housing, petty revenge, picture, reddit, revenge, top