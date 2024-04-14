Woman Selfishly Blocks The Air Pump A Man Needs, So He Blocks Her Car In And Uses Her Own Words Against Her
by Ryan McCarthy
Some people really feel like the world should cater to their every whim, even at the extreme inconvenience of others.
It could be line skippers, entitled restaurant patrons, or even bratty kids, but the worst, and most evil of them all, is the people who park where they’re not supposed to.
I don’t mean parking a little bit past the curb, or parking on someone’s lawn. I mean blocking another car in because whatever you’re doing is more important.
It’s like the episode of Seinfeld, where George and Kramer get stranded at the liquor store when someone parks them in!
But this user got the revenge we were all craving when an entitled woman blocked the air pump he needed, showing her by blocking her right back, then taking as long as possible to move his car!
Check it out!
I’ll Only Be A Minute
I pulled in to the local WaWa because I had a tire that needed air. As I was driving up to the air pump, a woman was backing into the bay.
Figuring I would have to wait until she finished putting air into her tires, I put the car into park.
But instead of filling her tires, she got out and walked toward the store I politely pointed out that her parking spot was for the air pump.
In a very snotty voice she said, “I’ll only be a minute.”
But OP was not having it on this day, and decided to teach her a lesson.
So I backed my car up so that my rear bumper was a few inches from the front of her car, essentially making it impossible for her to pull out until I moved my car away.
Then I got the air hose and moved to one of my tires, but waiting until she was out of the store and headed to her car before I started putting air into my tire.
“Excuse me! You’re blocking me in!” was shouted at me. I smiled and said, “I’ll only be a minute.”
OP took his sweet old time, making sure EVERY tire had enough air…
It took me almost five minutes to check the air pressure, give it a puff of air, check the pressure again, etc.
And all four wheels needed attention.
I could see her in her car on her cell phone, and hear her complaining the whole time.
And the icing on the cake was OP sudden remembering that he was dying for a coffee!
When I finished, she started up her car as I was putting the air hose back.
Then I realized I needed coffee. As I was walking away, she screamed at me to move my car.
I just smiled and said, “I’ll only be a minute.”
No, because drivers in the Wawa parking lot need an attitude check. Too many times have I been almost cut off by some idiot tearing through the parking lot at 40 miles per hour.
Reddit was glad to see this parking bandit get what she deserved, and said maybe if she had been respectful OP may not have had to humble her.
And when the comments started arguing over whether this would teach her a lesson, this person said it would, because she was the one inconvenienced.
But this person disagreed, saying anyone who would be so selfish would never learn.
And this user said she did the same thing to people that felt entitled to park in her driveway.
And finally, I will leave you with this man’s profound thought about the duality of Wawa customers.
Hopefully this will fix her poor behavior.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!