Woman Tries To Follow A Crazy Bride’s Dress Code With A Gold Dress, But Is Chewed Out For Trying To Ruin The Bridezilla’s Special Day
by Ryan McCarthy
There are few events with more controversial dress codes than weddings.
Of course we have the famous “don’t wear white” rule, which some primadonna inevitably breaks every single time.
Then there’s the question of how nice you want to look. That sweet balance between nice enough to look presentable, but without drawing too much attention away from the bride.
But no matter what you do, you’re bound to upset somebody, as this story shows perfectly!
Because when this user picked what she thought was a cute outfit for her friend’s wedding, his bride came up to her telling her she was “trashy” for wearing it!
Check it out!
AITA for wearing a “gold” dress to a wedding?
Some context: My (30F) best friend Dan (30M) got married to Lauren (27F) yesterday.
Me and Dan have been best friends since high school and despite always being platonic with no romantic interests on either side, his now wife Lauren has always disliked me.
In their three years of dating I have not been allowed to see Dan alone because she feels that it’s suspicious that I want to hang out with him.
But all OP wanted was to get her friend back!
Honestly I just missed my friend. Despite me being happily married, she’s always kept me at arm’s length. I always figured this was because she’s from a very conservative family.
Dan has spoken to her multiple times and after she’ll back off for a bit before reverting to complaining about him being friends with a girl again.
It’s not ideal but she makes Dan happy so I made my peace with it.
That brings us to the wedding, originally I was going to be in the groom’s party but Lauren ended up crying saying a wedding is not a place to swap gender roles.
Dan was fighting her on this but I told him I’ll just attend as a guest, and not to choose this hill to die on.
But even only as guest, OP was not free from the wedding drama…
The dress code was “Warm tone garden party” and we were encouraged to wear earthy warm colours.
I picked out a bronze / orange dress that I thought fit this perfectly and the style even matched some examples they gave, in short I thought I had nailed it.
The wedding went great. But at the reception Lauren dragged me aside and said “I cannot believe you would wear gold to my wedding, you’re not the first prize you’re just f**king trashy”.
I was so shocked in the moment I just stared at her. She practically screamed at me to leave and she was drawing attention so I grabbed my husband, said good bye to Dan and left.
And while Laura’s family was just as incensed as she was, Dan was left wondering why OP left so early.
Dan reached out after and told me he was upset I left his wedding so soon.
Laurens mum has texted me saying I ruined the wedding for her daughter and I’m stupid for wearing a gold dress, she’s saying its as bad as wearing white.
I was genuinely not aware this was a thing. I want to reach out to Dan to explain but I don’t know if I’m in the wrong here.
And an update to OP’s post gave everyone the follow up that they were desperately needing!
Turns out Dan found out pretty quickly what actually happened and called me last night.
Apparently Lauren’s mum had told him I was really drunk and told Lauren her dress wasn’t “it” so I was requested to leave.
Dan had his suspicions that it was bullsh*t but it wasn’t until his mum calling him that confirmed it.
Turns out she was nearby when Lauren pulled me aside and ironically was actually wearing a yellow-gold dress and ‘tore him a new one’ about letting Lauren treat me like that.
And while Dan was upset, he was caught between a position no one wants to be in, between his new bride and one of his best friends!
Dan didn’t have a solution when he called, I could tell he was emotionally exhausted and pretty defeated.
He said he wished I had taken it out on the open bar rather than leaving, but he understood why I left. He thanked me for taking the high road and that it hasn’t gone unnoticed.
He apologized for what happened, apparently this is an ongoing fight between him and Lauren. For all of those who said Lauren just hates me, turns out it’s 100% true.
Apparently, she has been trying to convince Dan to cut me off ‘because that’s what a good husband does’. He said he thought she had gotten over it now that they were married.
But OP assured Dan that if he needed her to lay low for a while, she would absolutely do what was best for him.
I told him that he needs to focus on his happiness, and that I will always be here to support him and that I will take a step back if that’s what he needs.
They were supposed to leave for their honeymoon yesterday but when Dan called they were still at home, so who knows.
I’ve blocked Lauren and her mum and forwarded the messages to Dan as recommended.
OP is a better person than me, because I would have absolutely EMBARRASSED this girl at her own wedding.
I’m talking grab the mic from the DJ with a gin and tonic in my hand type embarrassed!
Reddit was on OP’s side 100%, and many said that it wouldn’t have mattered what OP worn if Laura was already looking for a fight.
A lot of commenters were just sorry for Dan, who had to spend the rest of his life with this nightmare!
This commenter wondered why Lauren’s mom even had OP’s number in the first place.
But some people were actually iffy on the dress, saying it appropriateness depended on OP’s country’s wedding culture.
Finally, this user said the dress wasn’t even gold in the first place, it was orange!
If there is one person I wouldn’t want to be in this story, it’s Dan! But honestly, its kinda on him.
If your partner tells you to cut contact with one of your friends and you stay with them, what are you really expecting for the future?
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.