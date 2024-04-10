Woman Wanted To Siphon His Time At The Air Pump And Screamed At Him To Hurry Up, So He Made Sure To Move As Slowly As Possible
by Trisha Leigh
You would think that, by now, people everywhere would have realized that the saying “you catch more flies with honey than vinegar” exists for a reason.
Namely that people will want to do things for you if you’re not a jerk.
OP was putting air in his tires at a place that charged $1 for a set amount of time.
I was at a gas station putting air in my tire. This gas station required you to pay $1.00 but came with a pressure gauge.
The gas station across the street had free air but no gauge.
The woman waiting was bothering him.
As I’m filling my tires a lady pulls up beside me and starts asking questions like how much it was to use, how much time, etc.
I answered her questions as best I could but really was more focused on filling my tires since there was a time limit.
My car has annoying warning lights that let you know if a tire is low, even the spare, and I hate when these sensors are lit up.
Eventually she snapped at him and a lightbulb went off.
The lady is still waiting there and is getting visible annoyed. This lady yells out, “will you hurry up! I’m in a rush!”
I was confused for a second but quickly realized that she just wanted to use my time without paying.
So, he took his time.
I did what any gentleman would do and proceeded to move slower. I pulled out of the spot and into a gas pump.
She almost hit my car swooping in to where my car was. She jumps out and as she puts the air pump to her tire it shuts off.
The payoff seemed like it was worth it.
I guess I was smiling way too big because as she jumped into her car and sped off she yells “f— you” at me.
I was so pleased with how it all timed out I didn’t even care. Such a great moment.
The top comment says he could have taken it even farther.
No can be a complete sentence.
She could always have used the free air.
California really is paradise.
See what not being a jerk can get you?!
This woman got what she deserved.
Nothing more and nothing less.
