Woman With Modest Upbringing Thinks She Knows Why Rich People Never Think They’re Wealthy. – ‘They surround themselves with people who are much richer.’
by Laura Lynott
Have you ever noticed that people who grow up with money think their family is “middle class” instead of well-off?
Even if we’re all essentially the same, the comparisons can be stark when two people of different economic backgrounds get into a relationship.
TikToker @gen_laforce grew up poor, and thinks it’s wild that her girlfriend considers her family middle class.
“Rich people don’t consider themselves rich because they surround themselves with people who are much richer than them.”
Her family had to limit what they spent and save for her to go to college, like most folks these days.
But clearly her girlfriend had a very different experience.
“My girlfriend was like, ‘Oh, we lived in a pretty big house. We had a live-in nanny, a maid. Each of my five family members had their own car, we’d go on multiple family vacations a year, been to Hawaii so many times I can’t even recall, private education, paid apartment, paid car, never had to work until after college.’ And the list goes on and on.”
The TikToker said while it was “amazing” her girlfriend had lived this life, class didn’t define her at all because she wasn’t the wealthiest person at her school or in her neighborhood.
And because she’d never met people poorer than her when she was growing up, she thought her family were middle class.
Watch the full clip here:
@gen_laforce
do y’all have any rich people experiences? i’m curious✨ #richvspoor #cultureshock #grwm #relatable
