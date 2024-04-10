Woman’s Mother-In-Law Tried To Pay Her Off To Leave Her Son Because She Didn’t Approve, So She Took The Money And Married Him Anyway
by Matthew Gilligan
Another day, another story about an evil mother-in-law who can’t seem to stay in her own lane…
But this story has a twist that you won’t see coming!
Take a look at what happened!
The mother-in-law bribe backfired.
“This is not my story. This was told to me by a woman I knew from work several years ago; she’s a very sweet nurse.
Nurse graduated from nursing school and decided with her friend to move to one of the cities that was listed as having “the most eligible bachelors” from some publication. She moves and starts dating her future husband.
There was a problem.
Future Husband’s mother is a viper and decides Nurse is not good enough for her family. The happy couple eventually get engaged and future mother-in-law is having none of it.
Tries for several months to break them up; tries to convince Nurse to go back where she came from and simultaneously tries to gently convince her precious son that Nurse may not be good for him.
To add some more context to this situation, this MIL is pretty nasty to Nurse but hides it well to other people, always making sure she’s super (fake) sweet to everyone when others are around.
Then the MIL went too far…
Finally wedding plans are set so MIL gets desperate. She gets Nurse alone with a “generous” offer: leave fiancee and never come back in exchange for $10,000 (note: this was almost 30 years ago so I guess it was kind of a lot of money for most).
Nurse is so sick of this woman’s **** and is incredibly insulted. However, she’s intelligent and maintains her composure. Nurse accepts the offer.
Nurse takes the money, does not leave, and gets married anyway. Nobody else knows about this.
Didn’t see that coming!
MIL cannot say or do anything about it without exposing herself to her family as a horrible person.
Nurse and husband are still happily married; their kids are grown; husband still has no idea this went down.
MIL has suffered silently for almost 30 years.”
Here's what Reddit users had to say.
One person shared their thoughts.
Another individual was impressed.
This Reddit user said this could have been handled differently.
Another individual nailed it.
And this Reddit user talked about what they would have done.
That is one crazy story! I would have done the same thing.
