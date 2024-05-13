Female Tattoo Artist Says Gives Her Reasons For No Longer Taking Male Customers. – ‘I was just super uncomfortable and nervous all the time.’
A female tattoo artist named McKynzie posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about why she doesn’t perform work on men anymore.
She said she initially tattooed anyone and everyone, but she realized that working on men made her feel unsafe.
One of the main reasons was a potential client who harassed her on social media.
She said that she tried to ignore the creep but that she kept getting strange requests from men about tattoos.
Other potential clients were making her feel uncomfortable because of messages they were sending.
She said, “From that point on, I was just super uncomfortable and nervous all the time. And just decided to make the rule no men.”
McKynzie said she doesn’t work alone in her studio anymore, she’s taken more safety precautions, and she’ll only tattoo men if she’s friends with them.
She said she only made exceptions for male clients who wanted matching tattoos with a significant other or men who were her friends.
Let’s see what she had to say.
I think she has to do what makes her feel safe.
End of story.
