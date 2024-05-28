A Seller Backed Out Of A Deal, Leaving The Buyer In The Lurch. So He Got Revenge By Wasting His Time On Purpose
by Ashley Ashbee
It’s often cheaper to buy things from online listings, but there’s no guarantee the seller will be fair and the customer service may be terrible.
Read the story below to see how OP got screwed over after making an agreement about a listing and check out how he returned the favor.
The Waiting Game: a buyer’s revenge
I bought some stuff for my daughter via an online listing after the seller and I agreed on a price.
We set up a meeting for me to pick up the items.
But just before the meeting, the seller texted me saying he sold the items to someone else at a higher price.
Then OP decided the seller needed a taste of his own medicine.
I was pretty ticked off, so I told him I’d be willing to pay a higher amount.
He agreed to sell me the products again.
Five minutes after our agreed meeting time, I texted him to say I’d be a little late.
Fifteen minutes later, I said I was almost there.
I kept texting him similar messages for over an hour, asking him to wait for me and that I’d be there soon.
The revenge plot came to a climax and and OP had a blast.
Obviously, I was at home the whole time.
After about 90 minutes of making him, I texted him saying I found the same items cheaper elsewhere and that I wouldn’t be coming after all.
Let’s see what people in the comments think.
A few people shared similar experiences. How sleazy!
Glad it worked out. I don’t trust people.
That sounds like a game show. I’d watch that.
Lots of scams online, so I don’t buy things from listings.
Agreed! Making lemonade out of lemons.
Save yourself the trouble and look into selling on auction sites.
