Employee Called in Sick to Her Job And Then Ran Into Her Boss at a Bar the Same Day. Awkwardness Ensued.
by Matthew Gilligan
This is the stuff that nightmares are made of, my friends…
A woman named Brooke posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what went down when her friend called in sick to her job…and then things went off the rails.
Brooke’s video shows her friend hanging out at an Irish pub in Matthews, North Carolina…and the caption says it all: “Everything is good until that moment. Oops.”
Brooke’s video shows her friend getting ready to have her photo taken when a man walks into the frame.
It turns out the fella who happened to walk into the bar during the photo op was the woman’s boss…and she had called in sick earlier that day.
Doh!
The text overlay on the video reads, “Everything is fun and games until you run into your boss when you called out!”
Let’s hope he went easy on her…
Check out her video.
@bargainbrooke
Everything is good until that moment. Oopsy! #boss #werk #work #notworking #shots #oops #busted #ouch #relateable #stpatricksday #viral #tiktokusa
And here’s what folks had to say.
This person made a good point…
Another viewer nailed it.
And this TikTokker thinks she’ll be just fine.
Whoopsy daisy!
Didn’t see that one coming…