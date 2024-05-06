Wife Put Her Husband On Blast For How He Puts Food Away
by Matthew Gilligan
The battle between men and women continues…
And now it’s getting personal!
A woman named Brooke shared a TikTok video for one reason and one reason only…
To put her husband on blast for how he put away some food in the refrigerator!
The text overlay on her video reads, “My husband put away the leftover rolls away last night…I didn’t even have to ask.”
Brooke then opened the refrigerator door and viewers can see that her husband simply put the rolls on a shelf.
No napkin, no paper towel, no NOTHING.
Brooke tried to eat one of the rolls, but it’s clear by her facial expression that the bread was as hard as a rock.
Come on, dude!
Check out her video.
@thechildishhbambino
🥰
I think she needs to whip this guy into shape.
Come on, dude!
