After Years Of Her Cousins Prodding Her To Get Married, This Happily Single Woman Refused Because She’s Not Looking For An Unhappy Marriage

by Matthew Gilligan
AITA for telling a married woman her marriage sounds miserable?
“I (45F) attended a wedding a few weeks ago when a cousin (55F) was talking about how she wishes I would marry.
It doesn’t sound like her life is all that great…
I’ve heard the struggles of her marriage (she cheated he took her back, they do everything he wants, she’s given up her hobbies and learned to enjoy his, he controls the money, and she works PT and she could never afford to live on her own, etc).
Yet, for 20 years I’ve heard how I should get married. I’ve always said it’s not a priority and if it happens it happens.
No, I’m good!
I’ve repeatedly said throughout the years I enjoy being single, I’ve been proposed to multiple times and I like living life on my terms.
I can embrace my hobbies (which are expensive), have a great job, live on my own, have great friends, I travel, and I’ve had great LTRs.
My life is full.
I’ve been financially independent since I was 22 (she has never been financially independent).
The entire family knows I’m generous with my time and money (whether it’s a gift or helping somebody out financially without expecting repayment – electricity, groceries, school expenses, etc).
Marriage has NEVER been a priority to me.
Then she let loose.
I finally had it with the comments and her not respecting my life.
I finally told her I respect her opinions but I felt like her marriage was that of convenience and sounds absolutely miserable to me.
I would be miserable if I was in a marriage like hers – all of which is true. I like being able to make my own decisions and if the right person comes along it’s fine but that it’s not a goal of mine (never has been).
The look of shock on her face said it all.
She didn’t care for that and is painting me out to be mean. After 20 years of comments and pressure I finally said what needed to be said to get the comments to stop.
She couldn’t fathom that somebody wouldn’t want to have her life and to me it sounds like a prison sentence.
She also can’t fathom somebody could be happy living my life.
So AITA?”
Ouch…
That didn’t go over very well!
