Bride Couldn’t Get A Single Photo With Her Newlywed Husband On Their Wedding Day Because The MIL Demanded She Be In Every Photo
by Chris Allen
Wedding season.
It’s always on.
And each one is different than the last.
Like massive expensive snowflakes.
Each one with their own issues, joyous moments, and side characters.
None perhaps as self-centered as this story’s mother-in-law.
AITA for telling my MIL to get out of a photo of me and my husband were taking at my wedding?
I (29F) was getting married to my now-husband (32M), and my MIL(59) was invited to the wedding, of course. I got a strange feeling because she continued trying to pick a wedding dress for me (when I had already picked one and said I did). I brushed it off, as I was excited and all.
Oh the red flags kept popping up like whack-a-mole.
She also tried to get her son to pick a large, fancy cake (that was only 20% cake). He said no, as I had told him we already made all the arrangements (music, decorations, clothing).
Then she noticed this the day of the wedding.
Fast forward, the day of the wedding, we had our ceremony and everything went great. Food and service was amazing, had an artist draw me and my husband while we kissed. I noticed my MIL to be wearing a white simple dress, and didn’t think much of it (even though I was a little upset).
To have context, she is the only one besides me wearing the color.
Hey guess what? That wasn’t the end of the issues.
And here’s where it all came to a head.
Later, when it was photo taking time, I was going to take a photo with my husband. We stood in front of the camera (we had no ‘official’ previous photos besides the kiss), but my MIL walked into the photo.
I told her politely to get out a little so me and my husband could take photos with the professional first. She didn’t listen and stayed in anyway, and my husband didn’t say anything.
Can you imagine having to do this after the fact?
a small update: I took one of our photos and photoshopped her out of it, as I didn’t have a chance to get a photo w him alone. I posted it on my instagram and my MIL texted me.
Is anyone else’s jaw on the floor with this lunacy?
She said I am disrespectful and family comes first through everything, but I said that it was MY wedding and I understood that but I wanted a photo with him alone and she did not allow that.
My husband is upset with me for acting this way, saying im being dramatic. AITA?
Welcome to Red Flag Town. Population: 1
