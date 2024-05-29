Devoted Dog Dad Lectures The Vacuum Cleaner About Upsetting His Precious Pups
by Ashley Ashbee
Many pet parents will tell you that it’s heartbreaking to see their animal in distress because of a loud noise that they don’t understand.
Fireworks, thunderstorms and, in this, case, a vacuum cleaner, are all common offenders to the sensitive dog mind.
This dog dad took creative (and adorable) measures to comfort his dogs through a home-cleaning threat.
“I got it, Ellie, don’t worry,” he said to one of his two dogs who were on standby in case dad needed backup.
Through pointing, grabbing and pushing the vacuum cleaner around, he showed it a lesson and proved his loyalty to the dogs.
The confrontation was caught on video by the man’s wife in their home.
“Tell her to sit!” she chimes in while laughing.
It’s unclear if she meant Ellie, the other dog or the vacuum cleaner, but all three of them sat when he told them to.
The dogs wagged their tails and barked throughout the exchange.
It’s unclear if their fears about the vacuum cleaner have improved.
Unfortunately, a woof translator could not be found for comment.
Here’s the full video clip.
@weishaarfam
We saw something that said if you discipline your vacuum your dog won’t be scared of it anymore 😂😂
Let’s take a look at what people to say.
A lot of folks had suggestions for future dog advice and training videos.
I got a kick out of seeing Bissell, the vacuum cleaner company, joking around in the comments.
This is your moment, doggos! They’ve earned this.
I was also impressed he didn’t break character!
I laughed, but it’s true. Vacuums are so misunderstood and undervalued by the dog community.
Now I know why I swear at the oven when I’m cooking.
Appliances listen!
