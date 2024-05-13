Employee Tried To Tell The Boss That Getting Rid Of Equipment Was A Bad Idea. He Ignored Them And So They Let It Blow Up In His Face.
I got rid of them boss, just like you asked.
“This took place where I work at a funeral home.
We had several sets of straps for our lowering device (the thing that slowly lowers a coffin into the ground) and orders came from one of the managers to get rid of all the sets we had as new ones were coming in.
Are you sure about that?
I tried to protest that the new ones had arrived and were already in rotation, but was ignored.
“Gather up all the straps and get rid of them.”
Sir yes sir.
Initially I was instructed to throw them out, but I asked to keep them instead.
I was told that they had to leave the premises, one way or the other.
So I took them and gave them to a friend of mine for safekeeping.
Here it comes…
A month later, I have that same manager come up to me asking how many sets of straps we have.
I reply with none.
He asks about the new ones that had come in, I inform him that they left the premises a month prior as per his instructions.
He flies into a panic and is about to berate me for throwing them out when I tell him to relax, I can bring them back in.
Bring them back in the next day, no harm and no foul.
Certainly bruised that manager’s ego a bit and made him think about what he says next time though.”
Just following orders, boss!
Nicely done!
