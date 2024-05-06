Employee Was Obnoxious At A Work Party, So He Made Him Look Like A Fool In Front Of Everyone
by Matthew Gilligan
My pettiest revenge story.
“A few years ago, my girlfriend at the time was invited to a backyard cookout/sleepover hosted by one of her co-workers.
Significant others were also invited, so I went with her.
There was one issue…
Everyone was having a good time, however there was one guy (the boyfriend of a different co-worker) I’ll call “Bob” who was being extremely obnoxious. You know the type: kept bringing up politics/race stuff, trying to argue with people about it, etc.
It wasn’t the time or place to be bringing up that ****. These weren’t his buddies, they were his girlfriend’s co-workers.
None of the significant others really knew each other or the co-workers. And because everyone wanted to be polite, no one was calling him out for acting like a jerk.
We decided to play Cards Against Humanity, and one of the white cards I ended up with was “quinceañera.”
Based on my interactions with Bob, I had a feeling he would have a lot trouble pronouncing a Spanish word.
Let’s see how this goes…
I purposely played that card when it was his turn to read aloud the answer cards, and as expected, he was unable to correctly say the word “quinceañera,” even after multiple attempts. Each time he tried, he’d get more frustrated and started turning red.
Everyone laughed at his struggle to pronounce the word, which led to him rage quitting the game and silently sulking for the rest of the night.
I didn’t tell anyone about my small potatoes evil plan to embarrass him, and didn’t tell the girlfriend until the next day. She also got a good laugh.
Sometimes the smallest of victories can taste the sweetest.”
