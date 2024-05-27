He Didn’t Realize The Diaper Bag Was Empty, But For Some Reason He Thinks This Is His Wife’s Fault
It’s considered proper etiquette to refill the supply of something after you use the last of it, but many variables can override etiquette.
See how the man in this story disagrees with his wife’s reason for not refilling the diaper bag.
AITA for getting annoyed at my wife for having no nappies in the nappy bag?
So I (M35) took the baby (F2) out the other day whilst my wife (F35) was at work.
I am prepared for several hours out of the house, snack, juice, books (Don’t Mess with Duck which I highly recommend) etc..
I grab the nappy bag, throw it in the pram and leave.
We go to the pub for a spot of lunch, we read a story, I drink some of my pint and then the baby poos.
No problem, I threw the nappy bag into the pram.
I go through said bag and there are no nappies.
It’s 21⁰C outside, she is in a dress and I have promised the park. I am panicking.
There are trousers in the bag, do I just bang them on and style it out?
Do we sack off the park and go home?
Do I just deal with that meltdown?
Luckily the pub have nappies in the changing room and I bang her in some tight fitting neonatal nappies and we head for the park.
When I get home, my wife gets annoyed at me for not checking the bag before leaving.
My standpoint: if you use the last nappy, you should replenish the bag and the nappy bag is a grab bag.
She thinks I am the ******* for not checking.
I think she is the ****** for not replenishing the nappy supply in the bag when she uses the last one.
So Reddit, AITA?
