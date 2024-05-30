He Didn’t Warn Her She Would Lose $50k In Retirement Benefits By Quitting, So Now She’s Furious With Him For Staying Silent
by Ashley Ashbee
When you invest aggressively via retirement benefits at work, there are things you need to do to keep that investment.
If you don’t, you can lose out on a lot of money in benefits. That’s what happened to the woman in this story and instead of holding herself accountable, she blamed someone else.
AITA for letting my wife’s friend quit causing her to lose multiple benefits totaling in $50k+?
I (35M) worked with my wife’s close friend Sara (29F) who she has know since college.
Sara and I were in the same industry and she eventually applied for a position at the same company I currently worked at. She got the job almost 3 yrs ago.
Sara had done very well and was promoted within 6 months to a good position.
She seemed to be on a fast track but recently stumbled in her latest interview for a sought after position.
Sara was upset and it was the start of her leaving the company.
She put in a 2 weeks notice, offered to stay on 1 month inline with her projects deadline, which we accepted. She decided to leave immediately.
This is when a big financial kicker comes in.
Sara had been aggressive with her 401k and the company stock options by my recommendation.
She would tell me later she maxed the 401k and stock options every year.
My company has a 3 yr vesting schedule before the matching is permanent. So if an employee leaves before both 401k and stock matching is gone.
Sara’s 3yr anniversary was within the 1 month notice date but not when she abruptly quit.
For some reason she thought OP should be her financial advisor.
It was about 2 months later Sara came over with my wife and laid into me.
She tried transferring her funds and found out about the vesting period and asked if I knew.
She revealed the amount she would be losing during the transfer of funds and it was greater than $50k.
Both Sara and my wife have said I’m TA for not warning her.
So AITA for not warning Sara that she was just short of the 3 yr vesting period that would’ve saved for $50k?
Here’s what people had to say.
A lot of people felt she wanted to blame someone else, but this entitlement makes no sense.
Right. Who makes these kinds of decisions without checking things out?
This is the way to do it. I appreciated seeing so many people say this.
The audacity, OP. OMG. (Sarcasm)
This made me laugh. Not sure it would get the message across, though.
Time to put on your big girl pants and move on.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · 401k, aita, friendship, picture, reddit, resignation, retirement benefits, top