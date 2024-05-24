He Proposed With A Family Heirloom Ring, But Then They Broke Up. Now She Wants A Large Amount Of Money To Give It Back.
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this guy dodged a bullet…
But he feels bad for some reason and he wants to know if he’s acting like a jerk.
Let’s see what the heck is going on here…
AITA for refusing to buy the engagement ring back off of my ex?
“So I [m23] recently got out of a relationship with my ex-fiancée ‘Mara’ [f23].
We were together for 3 years and engaged for 4 months. I called off the engagement and eventually broke up with Mara due to her cheating on me and lying about various things unrelated to the cheating.
This was bad.
I think people deserve second chances but my final straw was when I found out she had been cheating on me with her own stepbrother and I knew I had to walk away.
In a nutshell, the break-up was very volatile.
There was lots of arguing and her trying to bargain with me and I asked her to leave my apartment.
My family was very disappointed when they found out. My parents really wanted me to marry Mara.
When we first started dating, my mom gave me a family heirloom ring to propose to Mara with.
Its value is sentimental, it’s not made of any particularly expensive materials like gold or diamond.
About that ring…
My mom is now asking for the ring back but I never got it back off of Mara.
Once things had cooled off I did ask Mara for the ring. She asked why she should give it back, hinting that she wanted payment.
I offered her $40 and she demanded $300 plus my laptop and PS5, and threatened to pawn the ring.
She sounds delightful!
I called her bluff and said she’s getting $40 or nothing.
She said “have it your way” and shut the door in my face, and said she’s pawning it.
I explained the situation to my mom.
My mom was very angry that I didn’t immediately pay up to Mara to get it back by any means necessary and asked if my laptop and Playstation were more important than a family heirloom.
I told her that Mara probably wouldn’t have given it back anyway and likely already lost or pawned it.
She demanded that I contact my ex immediately and offer her what she wants.
I told her no and that I’m not doing it on principle. This caused an argument between me and my mom and she thinks I am being a bad son.
AITA for refusing to buy the ring back?”
And here’s how Reddit users responded to this story.
This individual shared their thoughts.
Another Reddit user said he’s NTA.
This Reddit user had a lot to say.
This reader said he’s NTA.
And this person offered some advice.
This poor guy.
He’s getting it from both sides!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bad breakups, black text, engaged, engagement, engagement ring, heirloom, reddit, relationships, top