He Told His Rich Best Friend That She Was In Love With Her, But She Broke His Heart. So She Tried To Give Him A Nice Birthday Present, But He Turned It Down.
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a bit of a weird one, folks…
It’s a story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and all I can say is that this guy was not too pleased with what his best friend did.
Read what he had to say and see if you think they took things too far.
AITA for telling my best friend to keep the present she bought me?
“I (20m) have been friends with ‘Jessica'(20) ever since we were 13.
He had some big news for her…
Last month, I finally told her that I’ve been in love with her for years. She let me down gently and told me she just started dating someone else. I was heartbroken but stayed friends with her.
Yesterday was my birthday. She gave me a bottle of Hugo Boss cologne. First bottle of cologne anyone’s ever bought me; I only use deodorant.
He was confused…
I was quite surprised to see what she bought for me as a gift and asked her why she spent so much money this year. Quite taken aback.
Usually she buys me a paperback book on my birthdays and I buy her chocolates on hers. Nothing pricey like this.
Jessica told me she feels bad about breaking my heart and thought she could make it up to me by getting something extra nice this year.
He wasn’t so sure about this…
I told her I don’t feel comfortable accepting an expensive present (one that I can’t afford), that I don’t want her money to be involved in what we have (her parents are loaded) and that I don’t need expensive gifts to get over her.
She looked hurt. My mom also chided me, saying I should have just accepted the gift since it’s a nice gesture on her part and Jessica could afford the gift.”
Just take the gift, you silly boy!
Ugh. Some people can’t get out of their own way.
