Her Boss Wanted Different Hours Than What Was In Her Contract, So She Got Back At Him By Taking Longer To Sip Her Coffee
by Ashley Ashbee
When you’re used to the standard 9-5 working schedule, it’s easy to assume every company runs that way.
But, as the person in this story found out, sometimes the work schedule is better than what you assumed.
Read the full story to see how this played out.
Boss: Your hours are 9-6, as per the employment contract.
My boss had a talk with me earlier in the year about my hours after I got my promotion.
I went from 9-5 to 9-6 apparently and I didn’t know so I continued to leave at 5pm as usual.
He said that it was in my employment contract that I signed when I took the promotion.
I went home, read it, and it said 10 to 6pm with an hour lunch.
A lesson was learned, but there are still questions.
For the past 8 months have been coming in at 8:30 and having 30 minute lunches.
I was annoyed that HR didn’t point out that I was now entitled to an hour lunch.
In retrospect I should have read through everything.
Really though, does anyone expect their lunch time to change like that?
The next day, I came in at 9:28am and he said that I was late.
I said “No I’m not, I’m 32 minutes early. You said the employment contract had my hours so I went home and reread it and it said my hours are 10-6”.
Sometimes following a contract means a calmer work situation.
So while I don’t come in at 10am, I still do take my time and come in at 9:20 cause it gives me time to relax and have my coffee in the morning before starting my day.
It’s the least I can get for being forced to shift my entire workday an hour like that.
Sometimes the terms of work are better than you think.
She’s really being awfully nice about the whole thing.
