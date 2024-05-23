Her Ex Always Brings Treats For Their Son, So She Asked Him To Bring Some For Her Daughter. He Said No And Thinks She’s Being Dramatic.
by Abby Jamison
Do you remember in school when you had to bring in treats, and you’d bring them to everyone? It’s pretty standard, in my opinion.
While this isn’t the exact same situation, the sentiment still remains. This mom wants to make sure her kids all feel appreciated, but her ex-partner doesn’t see it the same way.
Let’s see what happened…
AITA for not allowing treats to be brought in by my Ex-Partner for our son unless there are treats for my daughter too?
I (34F) am a single mother to two children, (10F) and (6M), they have different fathers with my daughter being the child of my late husband who died when she was two years old.
I fully admit that I was not ready for a new relationship when I met the father of my son and it’s what led to our relationship falling apart though we tried to make it work.
Let’s meet her ex…
My Ex-Partner (37M) and I have been separated for two years, it was rough in the early days of our separation but for the most part things are fine now except for an issue i’ve had recently.
Lately every visit my ex-partner will bring our son treats; be it a McDonalds Happy Meal, some crisps and juice, a pastry, basically anything junk food related as a treat because i’m usually quite strict about the children getting those regularly.
This wouldn’t be an issue except for the fact it’s only our son who gets these treats and my daughter has to see the man who was a major part of her life for so long all but ignore her now.
She came up with a plan…
I’ve spoken to my ex-partner and made it clear that unless he brings treats for my daughter too he can’t bring any treats for our son into the house.
What he does when he takes him out is between them but this isn’t fair to do in front of her.
I also made it clear I don’t expect him to spend his own money on her as at the end of the day she isn’t his child, but just to text me before he arrives to let me know what he’s bringing so I can send him money to get her the same.
I really don’t care that she’d think they’re from him I just hate her feeling ignored.
He doesn’t understand…
He thinks i’m being ridiculous and should just buy her treats myself if I want to do that, that she isn’t entitled to get the same things as our son and this would only hurt our son.
That isn’t the point and I feel like he’s missing it. I don’t think i’m in the wrong here, all he has to do is pretend to be the one giving it to her and it feels cruel to me that he won’t even go along with that.
Maybe i’m too focused on my daughter to see the bigger picture and i’m being unreasonable. So AITA?
Let’s see what the comments say.
This Reddit user praises the mom.
Another commenter brings up a good point.
This user questions the co-parenting relationship.
At the end of the day, it’s about doing the nice thing.
Hopefully her ex-partner makes the right choice!
