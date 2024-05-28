Her Father And Stepmother Want Her To Let Her Stepsister Move In With Her, But She Refuses Because She Doesn’t Think She’s Her Real Sister.
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s pretty presumptuous to assume that someone is cool with letting a person move into their house without asking.
But that’s what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page!
Was this woman wrong for not going along with the program?
Get her story below and see what you think.
AITA for not letting my “sister” move in with me?
“My dad remarried only one year after mom and him got a divorce.
The new woman, let’s call her Brittany for the sake of the story, kinda always forces me to call her “mom” and I just told her that she’s not my mother and only my dad’s wife.
She never brought it up again. It’s not like she doesn’t have any kids of her own.
She has one daughter who was in a different state for college when they got married. I never met her. Only knew her name.
Dad invited me over for dinner to meet her once she was back. She’s like a few years older than me.
Let’s call her Stella.
Well, this is awkward.
Dinner was okay-ish. I kept to myself mostly since I really didn’t know how to initiate conversation.
So yeah…Stella and I BARELY talked.
Surprisingly though, a few days later, I get a call from Brittany. She told me that Stella wanted to move out and find herself an apartment.
I thought she was asking me to help Stella look for apartments. Before I could even say that I was happy to help, Brittany asked if Stella could move in with me.
In any other circumstances, I would’ve agreed. But my fiancé will be moving in with me soon and my apartment has only 2 rooms. The second one will be turned into a nursery.
Uhhh, no.
I told Brittany that I would help Stella find an apartment but moving in with me would be difficult.
She started a huge drama. She involved my dad. And my dad’s like “Don’t be selfish. You have 2 rooms. Give one to your Stella” blah blah blah.
I think the only reason Stella was so adamant on moving in with me is to avoid rent. Mostly because she’s almost 30 and still unemployed.
But honestly, I can’t accommodate someone else. I told them how my fiancé and I were planning to start a family.
Brittany said “so what, 3 of you can fit in a room”
Actually no.
With a dresser, bed and wardrobe, we can’t accommodate a crib in there.
Last straw was when dad said “You don’t do that to your sister. She’s family.”
I snapped.
Here it comes.
“No. She is not my sister. And Brittany is not my mother, no matter how much you force it on me.”
There…I said it to their faces. Idk why they get offended after hearing the truth.
They all were offended. I’ll miss my dad. Especially since he has now cut contact with me. and the last message he sent was
“Can’t believe a selfish, spoiled brat was a product of me”.
AITA?”
Let’s see what people had to say about this on Reddit.
