Her Husband Got Sick And Was Upset He Had To Care For Their Kids, So She Reminded Him Of All The Times She Had Done The Same
It’s no secret that there is a labor imbalance in a majority of marriages these days.
Moms are working, but they’re also the one doing the heavy lifting with the kids, the house, and all the rest of everything that keeps our lives moving day-to-day.
So when this mom had an argument with her husband about childcare… things blew up.
AITA for not arranging childcare when my husband was sick?
Over the last 7 years I have been the primary caretaker for my husband’s and my 3 children (7,5,2).
Through maternity leaves, and then working evenings or overnights, I am still the one who does the most childcare and household tasks.
Even when she wasn’t feeling well.
Whenever I was staying at home with the kids and was sick, my husband would just go about his routine as normal.
He would leave without checking if I would need help for that day. There would be times when I was so ill I needed to call reinforcements, but I would arrange that.
So, when her husband called because he was sick and upset she hadn’t made arrangements for the kids, she told him to figure it out.
Recently, my husband got a job where he gets one weekday off. Today is his day off.
I am working today and have several meetings and trainings that I need to attend. He has been messaging me non stop that he is sick.
I told him that it’s his responsibility to arrange for care since he is the parent at home, as I had done many times, when I was home with our children.
He has texted me WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU several times about me telling him he needs to make his own arrangements. I asked him several times if he had ever asked me if I needed help while sick.
He keeps asking what is wrong with me.
I don’t feel like I am the a****** because this is the same treatment he gives me but maybe I am ?
The top comment says there is nothing wrong with her.
Now is not to change how things work.
This person says their marriage needs real help, though.
They’re wondering why she wants to be in this relationship at all.
It’s high time things started to change.
This guy is a piece of work.
I doubt this will change much going forward, though.
