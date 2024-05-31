Micromanaging Boss Wasted Resources For Years To Avoid Admitting He Was Wrong, So A Clever Employee Devised A Plan To Stop Him For Good
by Ashley Ashbee
It’s hard for anyone to deal with a micromanager.
But sometimes you see that it isn’t personal, and eventually you’ll get a better situation.
Check out how things changed for the better for the employee in this story.
Boss gets exactly what he asked for and regrets it until the day he retired.
I was an admin in a small department in a large company.
One of my job responsibilities was to take notes for our all hands meetings. Then I would type it up and send out to everyone.
Seems simple, right?
Unfortunately, it wasn’t. Boss’s ego dictated everything.
My boss was very particular and the biggest micromanager you’ll ever meet. So there was ALWAYS something wrong or missing with my notes (there wasn’t).
The worst thing was there was no way to dispute him and he kept going on about how I needed to be more accurate.
My supervisor didn’t stick up for me at all.
It’s nice to find autonomy in situations that seemed unchangeable.
Being tech savvy, I saw a way to cover my *** and suggested that I record the meeting, which, I pointed out to him, meant I would never make a mistake again.
Boss had no choice but to agree. And I never heard a peep about the notes again.
Fast forward a few years later, my boss retires and the new boss tells me that I don’t have to record the meetings anymore.
In fact, he told me that as soon as I suggested recording the meetings, our old boss knew he had gone too far, but literally couldn’t admit it.
Best part was that I was no longer micromanaged in any other way either. Job went from the worst to the best (just didn’t pay well)
Here are what some folks had to say about this.
Now I’m picturing him arguing with his recorded voice.
I don’t know why so many bosses don’t consider that their employees cover themselves.
I don’t understand the aversion either. It has so many helpful uses.
Agreed. Sad that being sensible is frowned upon so often.
Boss probably dreams about this.
The best bosses are humble and grateful.
The same goes for clients.
