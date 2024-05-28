Her Parents Are Being Awful To Her Sister-In-Law, So She Said They’re Not Welcome At A Family Event She Was Hosting
by Matthew Gilligan
Family drama alert!
Yeah, we like to sound the alarm from time to time and it was definitely warranted for this story.
Is this woman out of line for how she’s treating her parents?
Check out what she had to say…
AITA for banning my parents from a family event because they don’t like my brother’s wife?
“So my (30F) little brother is 23. I have another brother that’s 20 but this is about the 23 year old who I will call Blake.
A few months ago, Blake eloped with his girlfriend Shay (19F). Our parents and my three sisters (Mary 22F, Bea 27F and Sarah (25F)) were LIVID.
Like unusually angry.
I was a little confused but I spoke to him and to me it seemed like he and his girlfriend loved each other very much and just made the rash decision to elope in Vegas.
We live about 3 hours from Vegas so it’s a popular day trip destination so they were there for the day and eloped.
She doesn’t get why it’s such a big deal…
Like yeah it was a little silly but I don’t understand why they’re so angry about it. Blake and Shay didn’t even tell anyone about their marriage until 2 months later.
Blake and Shay are a very wholesome and dare I say, perfect couple.
They very obviously love each other, live together and split the bills, both study very good degrees and have two cats.
I’ve always said you can’t put a timeline on life if they wanna do marriage earlier than usually, who cares?
Her mom and dad, on the other hand…
My parents have made a point to not invite Shay to any family events since.
They’ll call up Blake and say ‘don’t bring your girlfriend’ (they refuse to acknowledge the marriage).
Blake came the first two times they did this but left very early, and he’s always politely declined all invitations since then.
I’ve tried to tell my parents that they are pushing Blake away and soon they can expect to never hear from him again but they don’t seem to care.
They take every opportunity to insult Shay even though they used to love her before the elopement.
It’s my son’s birthday soon and I’m planning a big party.
I sent the guest list in a family GC and my parents saw that Shay was invited. They demanded that she’s taken off but I refused.
She had to make a decision.
They were acting in a way that made me suspect they were going to make a scene there so I banned them.
I don’t want them to isolate my younger brother and he hasn’t been to any family events since he got married besides the two he left early.
They are infuriated.
They are threatening to show up anyway and think I have no right to ban them for someone ‘who isn’t part of the family’.
My sisters and youngest brother think I am overreacting and I could have instead warned them to behave and told them they would be removed if they couldn’t do so.
They think the ban is nuclear. My parents are demanding an invite and an apology.
AITA?”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
This reader said she’s NTA.
Another individual spoke up.
This Reddit user slammed her parents.
Another reader had a lot to say.
And this reader shared their thoughts.
These people are behaving like total nutcases.
Who wants to lose their adult child over something like this?
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.