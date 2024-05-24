Her Parents Gave Her $50,000 For A Wedding, But She Eloped And Used The Money On A House. Now They’re Furious With Her.
by Matthew Gilligan
If your parents gave you $50,000, what would you do with it?
Well, the woman who wrote this story on Reddit decided to elope instead of using the money to pay for a wedding and now she wants to know if she did the wrong thing.
Check out her story and see what you think.
AITA for accepting money from my parents for my wedding then eloping?
“My parents gave each of my brothers $50,000 when they graduated from university as a down payment on their home.
But not the same for her…
When I graduated they did not do the same for me. I asked about it and they said my husband should provide.
I wasn’t married. I still lived at home.
Three years later I met my husband. We dated for a year and then we got engaged.
My parents were overjoyed. When we set a date they gave me a check for $50,000 to pay for the wedding.
I’ll take that!
I took the check and we eloped. We then used the check for a down payment on a house.
My husband had a similar amount saved up so we are in a good spot with equity.
My parents are furious that they didn’t get a big wedding for all their friends and family to attend.
They said that they gave me the money for a wedding.
She fought back.
My argument is that I got married and had leftover money. Accurate in my books.
My brothers are on their side so I am here to ask if I’m in the wrong.
AITA?”
And here’s how Reddit users reacted.
One person shared their thoughts.
Another person said she’s NTA.
One individual spoke up.
This person made a good point.
Another Reddit user agreed that she’s NTA.
You know what… I’m with her on this one.
Why have a wedding when you can have a house?
You go girl!
