Her SILs Fiancé Can’t Stand Her, But She’s Supposed To Take Their Engagement Photos. Now She Wants To Back Out And Leave Them In The Lurch.
by Abby Jamison
Families don’t always get along, but when they start talking about each other behind their backs, things get messy.
For this person, she discovered her sister in law’s fiancé can’t stand her. But she’s supposed to do their engagement pictures.
She needs some advice, let’s hear the story…
WIBTA for canceling my sister in laws engagement pictures due to her Fiance talking bad about me?
for cancelling my sister in laws engagement photos because her Fiance told my brother in law he can’t stand me?
So I, 29F, am a photographer and my sister in law 21F lets call her Alissa, and her 24M Fiance, Brandon had asked me to take their engagement photos.
I initially agreed and was happy about it. I offered help with styling, scouted locations and everything.
Let me add here that Brandon had always seemed to just be the shy and quiet kid who kept to himself ever since he was introduced to us two years ago.
Thing aren’t as they seem…
I never had a clue he actually hates me and my husband.. a lot.
This isn’t the first time I felt a little awkward tension between Brandon and I, but Alissa let me know that he did like me and I was over thinking it. This was about a month ago now.
My brother in law 28M Cole just called us to let me know about his weekend plans, asked to hang, the average conversation.
But then was like “oh man, I gotta tell you that Brandon really let it be known that he can’t stand you guys at dinner with everyone and he really thinks you are the most annoying people in the family”.
Cole had also said that Brandon had mentioned that he was thankful that Cole and their dad were at least “normal” unlike the rest of “us” who annoy the living heck out of him.
This doesn’t sit well with her…
So basically the rest of us are trash. I am highly offended by this.
This is the most blindsided I’ve ever been by someone who is actively seeking something for free from me.
I am not just a freelance photographer, I am a luxury wedding photographer in a large city. This is my career and also someone who is going to be in my family?
Brandon also had said some not no nice things about my husband while on this rant about us, and I’m having a hard time not making a phone call directly to the source to confront this.
I will always defend my own, immediately but must say I’m conflicted in causing family conflicts right before two large weddings are about to happen soon.
She doesn’t know what to do now…
Part of me feels extremely guilty and sad for Alissa because I do like her, we’ve never been extremely sisterly or close but she’s always been sweet and it really hurts that she was basically right there while Brandon sits letting everyone know that he has such a problem with us just days before this engagement session.
I really don’t think I could show up on Sunday and play pretend after hearing that I am SOO annoying and the worst to be around.
Would I be the asshole for canceling this session while also letting her know that I would not have hurt feelings if they didn’t want me there at all as I am now uncomfortable to be around them?
Let’s see what advice Reddit has.
This user this they should squash the drama.
Another commenter said don’t do the photoshoot.
Several people suggested communicating directly to the couple.
Overall, everyone had sympathy for the situation.
Let this be a lesson to everyone: If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.
