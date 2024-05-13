His Boss Took The Company Car Away, Even Though He Needed It. So He Took the Train Into Work To Prove To Their Boss How Long It Would Take.
by Matthew Gilligan
Boy, it feels great to prove someone wrong!
Am I right, or am I right?
Of course, I’m right!
And the person who wrote this story would undoubtedly be on my side!
Let’s see what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page.
Take the train? Sure thing boss.
“This act of MC took place a few years ago. I was in a role that required constant travel between offices so I was provided a car.
But not anymore…
One day I was told by my manager that I was going to be working in a single location for an extended period and therefore had to give up the car.
This wasn’t my home office so I’d be reimbursed for travel costs and, crucially, any time spent travelling over the normal commute going to your home office would be considered time spent at work.
Hey no problem happy with this so I asked my boss for a parking spot for my own car as spaces were limited, there was no other parking nearby and most importantly, there were no public transport links between my home and office location so it would take a long while to get in.
Sorry, no can do, just take the train, we’ll give you the tickets.
What to do…?
Okay dokie boss if you’re sure.
So, making sure I took my book and headphones I took the train as instructed. 3 separate trains later and I arrive into the office just before lunch.
Boss was horrified but couldn’t say anything when I showed the route I had to take. Their face was a picture when I told them I would have to leave shortly as it was the same journey home
I was paid for nearly a full working day on the train reading my book and my boss couldn’t do anything about it.
Needless to say, I got the car back the next day and a space to go along with it.”
Whatever you say, boss!
Hey, you asked for it!
