Her Stepmother Wants Her To Replace One Of Her Photos With An Edited Image, But She Says It’s Her Page So She Makes The Rules

There is definitely a group of people who want every image of themselves online to look picture perfect.

That’s not real life, but that doesn’t matter, right?

This woman’s stepmother is that way, but she’s refusing to play that game on her own Instagram page.

Read the whole story so you can weigh in with your own judgement!

AITA for refusing to replace a picture I posted with an edited version of it? My father’s girlfriend is very active on social media. She usually makes at least two Instagram posts a day. I’m fairly certain she’s trying to become an influencer. While I don’t care much for that, one thing I’ve noticed is that almost every picture she posts is photoshopped in some way. Sometimes she makes her waistline smaller, other times she airbrushes her face. Sometimes, she does both. I don’t know how noticeable it is to other people, but both me and my husband can always tell.

This woman posted a nice picture from her birthday.

My birthday was this weekend. I had a baby a few months ago and I haven’t had time to do much. So last week, my friends and family threw me a surprise party to celebrate both my birthday and my first year of being a mom. I later made a post on Instagram thanking everyone, in which I included several pictures from the party.

Her father asked her to change the post to include a photo with him and her stepmother.

A few hours later, my father called me to ask if I could add a picture that featured his girlfriend to the post I’d made. I was frustrated, but deleted it and reposted it with a picture of me, my husband, our baby, my father and his girlfriend. It was the only one I had of her at the party.

She did, but then the other woman wanted a different photo that she had edited.

Hours after that, his girlfriend sent me a photoshopped version of the picture and asked if I could replace the one I’d posted. She had changed her waistline, retouched everyone’s faces and whitened our teeth.

The poster is refusing, but is wondering whether or not she’s just being petty.

I said no. While she’s free to post whatever she wants on her socials, I don’t want an obviously photoshopped picture on mine. She argued the picture I’d posted would clash with the ones on her page, and she didn’t want her followers to see her like that. I reminded her that my account is private, and the only people who will see my post are friends and family who already know what she looks like. When she kept insisting, I told her that either she accepted the unedited picture or I’d remove it from the post entirely. My father wants me to humor her. He says it would take little to no effort on my part to replace the picture. I’m aware of that, I just don’t want to do it. I didn’t even want to include the picture in the first place, I only did it because they wanted me to. I’m busy this week, and dealing with this has become very annoying. AITA?

I don’t think so.

Let’s find out if Reddit agrees!

The top comment says her social media, her choice.

This person would go the extra mile.

Some boundaries might be in order.

I’m sure that won’t cause any problems.

Probably just don’t post anything of her in the future.

This woman is claiming to be an adult.

I cannot.

