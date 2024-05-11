His Brother Left His Wedding To Witness The Birth Of His Child. So When The Narcissistic Groom Gets Furious His Family Tells Him To Get Over It.
Every bride wants to be the star of her own wedding. It’s the one day where everything needs to go perfectly, down to the last detail.
But unfortunately for bridezillas (and groomzillas!!) everywhere, some things are just completely out of our control.
Unexpected rain at an outdoor ceremony, someone being allergic to the perfectly curated flower arrangements, even someone passing out during a hot summer wedding.
But one thing you really can’t do anything about is when a woman’s body tells her that the baby is coming!
Despite that, this user was furious with his brother for leaving his wedding when his pregnant wife went into labor, and was even more upset when other guests found out about the birth!
Was he wrong for wanting the day to be about him and his wife? See for yourself!
AITA for telling my brother that he didn’t need to share that his wife was in labor in my wedding?
My wedding was days ago. My brother attended but his wife didn’t, as she was nearing her due date to give birth.
The wedding was going well. That is, until my brother received a call from his mother-in-law telling him that his wife was in labor.
He told me he was leaving and my wife and I were fine with that but the issue began after he had told one of the guests that my sister-in-law was in labor.
But instead of being excited about his incoming nephew, OP was mad that his brother “disrupted” his wedding!
Word spread out and suddenly, everybody was talking about it which disrupted the event.
Even my parents started calling and there was a huge fuss which frankly, was unnecessary if my brother just left in silence or made up some excuse.
I contacted him later and expressed my grief and frustration with what he did.
I told him how the news of his wife being in labor disrupted the wedding and caused my wife to feel like her day was ruined.
His brother understandably didn’t take kindly to OP saying that the birth of his son “ruined” anything!
He lashed out asking how any of that was his fault.
I explained how he should’ve just left or made up some excuse to leave but he said he didn’t mean any harm and that he was in a hurry and worried at the time.
He said it wasn’t like he announced it and told me I disrespected him by arguing with him about it.
We had a big argument and our parents sided with him and told me to ‘get over myself’ and are now expecting me to apologize.
Thank God OP’s parents have some sense to make him apologize, it’s just a shame that they didn’t pass any of that sense to OP!
Reddit agreed with OP’s parents, saying his reaction to such a beautiful and scary moment was completely and utterly selfish.
And this user pointed out that even if the brother hadn’t said anything, it wouldn’t be too hard to connect the dots with his wife being 9 months pregnant!
And this user reminded OP that it shouldn’t be about the wedding, it should be about his marriage!
Finally this user said even when her niece unexpectedly stole the show at her wedding, she was happy for her, not jealous!
Hey, can your wife not have her baby right now? That would be like super inconvenient for us.
