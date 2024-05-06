His Elderly Parents Want Him To Move Back Home To Help Out, But He Refuses To Uproot His Life
by Matthew Gilligan
It sucks seeing your parents get older, but some people don’t have the best relationships with their folks and they don’t want to be responsible for them in their twilight years.
Take this guy, for example.
He’s pretty clear about where he stands, but now he wants to know if he’s acting like a jerk.
Check out his story and see what you think.
AITA for refusing to uproot my life and move back in with my parents?
“So I 31M moved out of my parents home when I was 19yr. I have lived on my own and with different roommates for the past 12-ish years.
He got a request…
My current problem is that my parents want me to move back home, they need my “help” both financially to which I’ve already been sending them money whenever I can and to help take care of them.
They had me late in the game, they are both in their early 70s. I have four older siblings, but because I’m the only one of us five that don’t have kids they expect me to drop my life and move two states away so that I can move back in with them. On my own dime too.
He put his foot down.
I told them no, that I wouldn’t do it.
I don’t have the best relationship with my mother. While my father is a basically a teddy bear, my mother spent most of my life telling me how much I ruined her plans.
- How I wasn’t supposed to happen.
- Threw a fit every time she had to spend money on me while at the same time never shying away from dropping $20’s and $50’s in the communion basket during church.
- Screaming at me for being too small to fit in my older brothers hand me downs when he was always tall for his age, while I’ve always been short.
Hell no!
I told them no.
My father seems to understand, but my mother’s gone on a rampage.
I’ve been getting calls from people in my old neighborhood that I haven’t seen in years talking down to me about my decision.
My siblings have also been badgering me about it.
AITA for not wanting to uproot my life and move two states away on my own dime, just to move back in with my parents?”
Check out what people had to say about this story.
This person said he’s NTA.
Another individual shared their thoughts.
This person spoke up.
Another reader had a lot to say.
You get what you give, and this mom definitely doesn’t deserve to be taken care of after how she treated her son.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.