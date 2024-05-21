His Mother-In-Law Told His Daughter To Be More Ladylike, But When He Told Her She Needs To Mind Her Own Business… His Wife Gets Livid
AITA for telling my MIL that she needs to stop telling my 6 year old to be ‘ladylike’?
“I am a dad of 3 (10F, 10M, and 6F).
My 10 year old daughter is pretty girly but my 6 year old daughter follows my son around like his little shadow and is what people sometimes call a tomboy.
She’s all in with the boys!
She loves sports and being outside with her big brother and they are pretty close. For the spring she just started playing lacrosse, which my 10 year old son has been playing for years, and they have been spending so much time together outside practicing.
It’s pretty cool to watch as a dad since I was worried about my singleton bonding with the twins when she was born.
Anyway, my MIL was over the other day and the kids were outside playing while we were on the porch watching and my wife was making dinner.
They were just playing catch and my son leaned over to spit so my 6 year old did the same.
My MIL said nothing to my son about it but yelled, “Rosa! You need to be more ladylike. Don’t copy your brother when he does that!”
I told her it wasn’t that big of a deal but she insisted that we need to get this under control because Rosa doesn’t act like a lady should and is getting too old to think it’s okay.
I argued with her a bit and she ended up leaving.
Now my wife is mad because she thinks I disrespected her mother and should have understood that it’s cultural for my MIL and she will always think this way.
If it matters I am a white guy from New England and my wife’s mom is from Nigeria but my wife was born and raised in the US.
My wife insist that I need to be more understanding of the cultural differences and understand where her mom is coming from.”
