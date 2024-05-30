His Neighbors Won’t Stop Putting Up Passive Aggressive Signs, So He Found A Way To Get Back At Them Without Speeding
It’s important to keep neighborhoods safe, but sometimes, HOAs and picky neighbors can go overboard.
For this person, their neighbors made a big deal about driving in the neighborhood, so he found a way to get on their nerves in the most satisfying way.
Here’s what happened…
HOA SLOW KIDS
I live in an HOA, unfortunately.
Our neighbors have taken the liberty of putting up passive aggressive signs like “Slow down, this is a neighborhood, not a race track” and “Drive like your children live here” and the like.
This is where it becomes an issue…
I never speed in the neighborhood anyways, I drive like a grandma.
I had one of the sign poster houses give me the “slow down” hand sign very aggressively.
I was going 20mph. I didn’t slow down.
He seemed upset.
From now on I’ve been just slapping my manual transmission into first gear and going 15-17mph in front of his house.
This person got their revenge…
This also kicks my rpms to 5-6k.
Much, much louder and more obnoxious than the 2200-2500 I would’ve been at going 20 in second.
He still gives me the slow down sign, but I don’t.
I’m considering dropping into low 4wd so I can hit 6k rpm going 5mph in front of his house.
Sure, slow down in neighborhoods. But also don’t be an annoying neighbor!
