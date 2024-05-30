May 30, 2024 at 2:23 am

His Neighbors Won’t Stop Putting Up Passive Aggressive Signs, So He Found A Way To Get Back At Them Without Speeding

by Abby Jamison

Source: Reddit/maliciouscompliance/Pexels/SongKaiyue

It’s important to keep neighborhoods safe, but sometimes, HOAs and picky neighbors can go overboard.

For this person, their neighbors made a big deal about driving in the neighborhood, so he found a way to get on their nerves in the most satisfying way.

Here’s what happened…

HOA SLOW KIDS

I live in an HOA, unfortunately.

Our neighbors have taken the liberty of putting up passive aggressive signs like “Slow down, this is a neighborhood, not a race track” and “Drive like your children live here” and the like.

This is where it becomes an issue…

I never speed in the neighborhood anyways, I drive like a grandma.

I had one of the sign poster houses give me the “slow down” hand sign very aggressively.

I was going 20mph. I didn’t slow down.

He seemed upset.

From now on I’ve been just slapping my manual transmission into first gear and going 15-17mph in front of his house.

This person got their revenge…

This also kicks my rpms to 5-6k.

Much, much louder and more obnoxious than the 2200-2500 I would’ve been at going 20 in second.

He still gives me the slow down sign, but I don’t.

I’m considering dropping into low 4wd so I can hit 6k rpm going 5mph in front of his house.

Let’s see what the comments say…

This Reddit user has a suggestion.

Another commenter points out the complexities of HOAs.

Several commenters had similar neighbor experiences.

And this commenter had a slam to those speeding signs!

Sure, slow down in neighborhoods. But also don’t be an annoying neighbor!

