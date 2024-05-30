His Son Complained About Their Vacation Sleeping Arrangements, So He Told Him He Could Pay For His Own Room.
by Abby Jamison
Vacations should be 100% stress free for everyone.
But for this dad, one of his sons wasn’t happy with the sleeping arrangements for their Christmas trip, and it was stressing him out.
Let’s see how he handled it…
AITA for telling my son he can pay for a holiday upgrade?
I’m taking my kids to Hawaii for Christmas.
The hotel prices are absolutely criminal. At this point I’m seriously thinking about looking to rent an RV instead.
I noticed that the difference between two beds and three is like $1,200 for the whole trip. So I decided to get two beds.
This caused some problems…
Me and my 11yo son and 10yo nephew will share one bed and my 17yo and 8yo will share the other.
My 17yo had a fit over the idea of sharing a bed with his brother.
I told him there was nothing to be upset about. My 8yo takes melatonin at 8 and is dead asleep at 8:30pm.
You can prod him with a stun gun and this boy will not wake up.
My 17yo goes to bed at 10pm.
He offered up a solution…
My 17yo is still angry at the thought so I told him to go ask his mom to pay for the difference and I’ll get you your own bed.
I’ll get you your own presidential suite if she pays for it. Otherwise there’s nothing wrong with sharing a bed with your little brother.
Reddit users had torn opinions on this one…
One commenter thinks that’s too many people in one room.
Another user thinks this is a perfectly fine response.
Several users commented on the affordability of Hawaii.
This commenter puts things into perspective.
Hey, if they decide to argue about their Hawaii vacation, I’ll gladly take it for them!
I think most people would just be grateful.
