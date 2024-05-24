His Unemployed Wife Asked Him To Help Out With Chores Around the House, But He Refused Because He’s Already Working 70 Hours A Week
AITA for telling my wife to do her chores?
“I, (24M), have been married to my wife Amelia (26F) for 4 years, (yes I know we married fairly young.).
I work a consultant type job which requires me to have periods/roughly a month where I work 70~ hours a week.
We don’t have kids and my wife does not have a job. Currently I’m in one of these periods (typing this on my lunch).
Me and my wife usually do a 70/30 split in terms of housework but in weeks like this I do next to none because 10 hours a day (no weekends) of mostly standing/moving about means that when I get home I usually collapse on the couch and then do some prep for tomorrow.
Recently my wife hasn’t been doing even 50% of the chores, which is fine for a bit. We all have our ups and downs and I’ve never had an issue with a messy house. I’ve been microwaving some frozen stuff/not eating for dinner.
My wife recently brought up to me that she was feeling overwhelmed with all the mess in the house and asked me to help out. I’m not in the house for 12ish hours including commute and lunch break so I don’t really care how the house looks.
I told her if she wanted the house to be clean she could just do her chores.
She went tight-lipped and told me she’d let that go because I was under a lot of stress. I went to sleep soon after and got up 6 and left for work at 7:30 before she woke up. I got a text a few hours ago that she was disappointed in how I’d reacted to her expressing her needs.
I get that she’s stressed, I do. But I’m doing my job. Is it so unfair to expect her to do hers?”
