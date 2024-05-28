HOA Rules Forbid Homeowners From Having Fences, So Her Sweet Uncle Gets Revenge By Replacing It With The Most Annoying Thing Possible
by Ashley Ashbee
Some people are so nice they seem like easy prey for a Karen.
Then there is this guy, a sweetheart who fired back at his homeowners’ association (HOA) with the aid of lawn ornaments and a loophole.
Keep reading to see what he did.
Don’t mess with my uncle.
My cool uncle crams every second of every day enjoying all that life has to offer.
He’s also the nicest guy you’ll ever meet, willing to help anybody with anything at any time.
One of his hobbies includes gardening.
He turned his giant backyard into a pollinators’ paradise, with the flower beds enclosed by a small, short, white picket fence.
This “paradise” had a downside and it’s known as a Karen.
He lives in a snooty, upper class neighborhood with lots of trophy wife busybodies who can’t mind their own business.
As part of this snooty neighborhood, the HOA rules explicitly state “no fences.”
Of course, they mean large 6-10’ tall fences around your property, not tiny fences around a garden bed.
Either way, my uncle’s neighbor reported my uncle to the HOA for “having a fence,” and they sent him a letter explaining his supposed error.
Uncle responded a message — rather he bought some silly lawn items to deliver the message.
He read the entire HOA bylaws to ensure that whirligigs (the lawn ornaments that looks like a bird with spinning wings that make an awful constant clacking noise) weren’t prohibited.
They weren’t, so my uncle up and replaced all of his garden fencing with these whirligigs. Dozens, if not hundreds of them, clacking at all hours of the day and night.
He took them all down at the end of the season. His awful neighbor never said anything to him or the HOA again, probably in fear of “worse” retaliation. Like wind chimes.
Let’s see what people in the comments had to say.
It sounds like torture to me.
Where can I find thunder gourds? I want to send them to my sister.
I was wondering that myself. Maybe he’s hard of hearing or has amazing ear plugs?
I was born and raised in Canada and have only heard bad things about HOAs.
What is this person imagining? A serial killer?
Life is complicated enough without the help of Karens.
