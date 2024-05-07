Kids In Their Neighborhood Won’t Stay Out Of Their Yard, So They Won’t Let Any Of Them Play On Their Trampoline
AITA? Neighbor kids not allowed to play on trampoline.
“We purchased a large trampoline for our kids for Christmas.
They are elementary aged, and have a baby sibling.
We made a rule that the neighborhood kids can’t jump on it, but they all think that’s not fair and our kids don’t understand either.
We have a large property that has a lot of houses bordering it. Kids often congregate on our property because we have so much space and so many “toys.”
While it was novel at first to have a group of kids available to play, some of them are literally at our house daily.
They get our bikes out, swing from trees or the playset, leave outdoor toys everywhere.
Things regularly get broken, but with 7 neighbor kids, no one is willing to own up to who did it.
It has gotten so out of control that we don’t know how to recreate the boundary, and often feel annoyed with all of them- even though its just kids enjoying childhood.
I want our trampoline to last for the baby to enjoy.
This was an easy “no” for safety reasons.
AITA?
