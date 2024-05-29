Mechanics Talked About Common Problems With Honda Vehicles
by Matthew Gilligan
Most people view Honda’s vehicles as reliable and long-lasting.
And while that seems to be true, no car can be PERFECT.
A TikTok video posted by the folks at an auto shop in Colorado gave viewers some insight into some common problems that mechanics see in Hondas.
The person who shot the TikTok video asked different mechanics at the shop what they thought of the car brand.
One worker said Hondas that are newer can have problems with timing chain tensioners.
Another employee mentioned timing belts, and a third mechanic said the same thing but added that normal maintenance can help with that issue.
Another worker said Hondas don’t have many problems but that older models can have automatic transmission issues.
And finally, one mechanic summed up Hondas and sad, “It’s another good running car. You take care of them, they run for a long time.”
Take a look at the video.
I still say that a Honda is a pretty good bet!
