Mom Reveals How to Meal Prep For Her Whole Family For Only $55 At Whole Foods
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re cooking for a family, you know how out of control prices are at the grocery store these days.
Luckily for us, a TikTokker named Gabrielle was nice enough to post a video where she outlined how to get a whole week of meals from Whole Foods for only $55.
Gabrielle showed viewers a tray with grilled chicken, mashed potatoes, and green beans and then a tray with salmon, sweet potatoes, and more green beans.
That’s quite a bit of food!
And here comes the good part…
Gabrielle said, “They were $26 dollars a piece for all that. I don’t have to cook for the rest of the week. I am thrilled. Thrilled! Go get it.”
Bam!
Here’s her video.
@gabbyydimauro
Whole Foods just blessed my whole life #mealprep #mealprepideas #wholefoods #healthyeating #mealprephack
And this is how people reacted.
This viewer is on board with this idea.
Another individual thinks something might be amiss here…
And one TikTokker is a big fan!
I know where I’m going shopping tomorrow!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!