Mom Reveals How to Meal Prep For Her Whole Family For Only $55 At Whole Foods

If you’re cooking for a family, you know how out of control prices are at the grocery store these days.

Luckily for us, a TikTokker named Gabrielle was nice enough to post a video where she outlined how to get a whole week of meals from Whole Foods for only $55.

Source: TikTok/@gabbyydimauro

Gabrielle showed viewers a tray with grilled chicken, mashed potatoes, and green beans and then a tray with salmon, sweet potatoes, and more green beans.

That’s quite a bit of food!

Source: TikTok/@gabbyydimauro

And here comes the good part…

Gabrielle said, “They were $26 dollars a piece for all that. I don’t have to cook for the rest of the week. I am thrilled. Thrilled! Go get it.”

Bam!

Source: TikTok/@gabbyydimauro

Here’s her video.

@gabbyydimauro

Whole Foods just blessed my whole life #mealprep #mealprepideas #wholefoods #healthyeating #mealprephack

♬ original sound – Gabrielle DiMauro

And this is how people reacted.

This viewer is on board with this idea.

Source: TikTok/@gabbyydimauro

Another individual thinks something might be amiss here…

Source: TikTok/@gabbyydimauro

And one TikTokker is a big fan!

Source: TikTok/@gabbyydimauro

I know where I’m going shopping tomorrow!

