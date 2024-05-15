NASA Claims China Is Hiding Military Advancements In Space
by Trisha Leigh
We’ve all heard that space is the final frontier, so maybe it shouldn’t be so much of a surprise that other countries might be using it to their advantage.
That said, when we hear about the space race, I don’t think we imagine it as a big storage area in the sky.
Recently, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson made a statement regarding China’s use of space on Capitol Hill.
“We believe that a lot of China’s so-called civilian space program is a military program. And I think, in effect, we are in a race. China has made extraordinary strides, especially in the last 10 years, but they are very, very secretive.”
This was all said during a hearing in which NASA was asking for over $25 billion in funding, so it’s possible the truth could have been exaggerated.
Nelson, who was sworn in back in May of 2021, offers no evidence for his claims. During his tenure he has made more than a few accusations about China’s program and designs.
“Yeah, they’re pretty good at stealing, and I think that’s incumbent upon us to take cybersecurity very, very seriously.”
China has denied these claims on many occasions.
“The US side has constantly constructed a smear campaign against China’s normal and reasonable outer space endeavors, and China firmly opposes such irresponsible remarks.”
In general, Nelson is the one going after China and their space program, not the other way around.
“The latest date they’ve said they’re going to land on the Moon is 2030, but that keeps moving up. It is incumbent on us to get there first and to utilize our research efforts for peaceful purposes.”
This is all to say that Nelson has a history of accusing China of crazy stuff.
But you know…that doesn’t mean it’s not true.
