Parents Disagree On Combining All The Kids Birthdays Into One Party, So Dad Decides To Take Each Kid Out Separately
by Michael Levanduski
Having a birthday party for your child should always be a fun and exciting experience for everyone involved.
Of course, when you have multiple kids born around the same time of year, it can also be a bit stressful (and expensive!).
If you have the means, however, it is best to do what you can to make sure each kid feels special on their big day, right?
No! The mom in this story thinks that is being a little ‘extra’ (of course, she still gets to celebrate her ‘special days’ on her own).
Let’s see how it plays out:
AITA for wanting to celebrate my kids birthdays individually?
My wife and I have three kids, and both have very well paying careers.
$300K between the both of us. Both cars are paid off, no crazy bills, and money is set aside for the future.
But even though they’ve got a nice life… the wife still wants to cut corners.
My wife does not want to celebrate their individual birthdays for three of the kids because they all happen to be within a month of each other.
I’m kind of ok with having one big birthday, but I told her we should still take them out to eat on their actual birthday, do a fun dessert and gifts.
Of course. This sounds like a great way to minimize the stress of birthday parties.
But she has something to say…
She rolls her eyes at me, says I’m over the top and gets real sh****.
Keep in mind, she gets super spoiled for her birthday, Christmas and mother’s day.
This spoiled mom can’t be bothered to go out of her way!
I did grow up super poor, never got to celebrate birthdays or special holidays because the money was never there.
I’ve worked super hard to have what I consider a pretty awesome life and I want to make all of my kids feel super special on their birthdays.
Am I wrong for wanting to take them out to eat on their actual birthday?
AITA?
Wow. I definitely know that some parents can be excessive for their kids, but this is nothing! Definitely NTA in my option.
Let’s see what other Redditors had to say in the comments.
I’m sure mom would be happy with equal treatment, right?
Yeah, I doubt it too…
Maybe the best solution is to ditch the drama…And the momma…and take the kids out to eat on his own?
Sometimes with AITA posts it is easy to see both sides of the argument. In this case, however, it is hard to imagine what mom is thinking!
Great job giving those kids the attention they deserve dad!
