Passengers Tried To Cut In Front Of Other People While Getting Off The Plane, So One Guy Slows Them All Down And Makes Them Wait
“As many of you may be aware, there is an unwritten rule/common courtesy when getting off your flight.
You simply WAIT until passengers in the rows in front of you have made their way into the aisle/exit and then you get out when it’s your turn.
Seems easy enough…
I already get annoyed at the people who stand up and grab their carry-ons immediately after the plane parks, but this flight was different.
The front of the plane started deboarding and as soon as one of the ‘early standers’ would see an opening, they would cut off the rows in front of them enjoy their small victory of getting off the plane a few minutes sooner.
After witnessing this happen a few times, I was ready to do something about it.
There were only a few rows left until it was my turn and I can already see a few more of the ‘early standers’ eagerly awaiting their opportunity to cut in front of people.
To make matters worse, there were passengers in my row who were clearly in no rush to get off the plane, so these cutters could sneak their way past after me.
Time for action!
As soon as I got up, I blocked the aisle with my body and asked the other passengers in my row if they needed help with their bags.
One by one, I SLOWLY got their carry-ons out of the overhead bins and waited for each one to go on their way.
Then I turned to the row opposite of mine and did the same for them.
Probably only took ~45 seconds total, but felt great/petty knowing that the cutters were unable to cut off at least my entire row.”
