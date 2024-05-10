Rude Delivery Driver Blocked Five Handicapped Spaces, And Karma Immediately Catches Up With Him When The Police Show Up
People get away with shady stuff every single day, and it’s pretty annoying thinking that they never face any consequences.
On this day, though, that wasn’t the case.
This woman uses a handicapped placard and of course, is annoyed when people use the spots illegally.
I use handicap parking and it’s annoying when someone takes it up without a placard. Usually, I groan and curse to myself.
However, when it’s egregious, I usually say something.
When a delivery driver sat blocking 5 of the 8 spots, though, she couldn’t let it slide.
Today had an especially egregious occurrence.
I arrived home this afternoon and there was a transport for a fairly large car sales delivery service truck parked across most of the handicap spaces.
We have about 8 in front of the building. This truck took up 5 of them.
I was very annoyed, so I snapped a few pictures and proceeded to contact the company.
I’m not going to approach this person, but the company should definitely know.
While she was on the phone reporting him to his company, he backed up into a light pole.
Revenge: I report him to the company, since I know that he’s gonna have a bad time when that happens.
Icing: After I make the report, I’m thanking the customer agent when I hear a bang.
The driver has decided to move the truck (he’d been parked there at least 25 minutes) and, while backing up, smashed into a light pole.
This isn’t a small tap, the entire light pole fell onto the fence behind it, totally broken.
Thankfully, I’m still on the phone with the agent. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a customer agent sounds so entertainingly shocked. We both had the “Wait… This can’t get worse.”
And he didn’t get away with that, either.
I give the information to the agent who promised to forward it along and make lots of notes.
I forward the pictures of the driver blocking the spots as well as a somewhat distance picture of the truck right in front of the now broken light pole.
Even bigger bonus: I reported this to the office right after it happened, since I had a feeling that the driver wasn’t going to.
As I was writing this, I just saw the police show up, probably to take an accident report…
Definitely having a bad day.
