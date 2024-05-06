She Kept Getting Irate Calls From A Rude Customer Demanding To Talk To Her Boss, So She Put A Stop To It By Pointing Out The Obvious
Stopping a rude, irate phone caller in their tracks.
(Note: This happened over fifteen years ago. Names changed to protect the guilty.)
So, I was a temp, doing office temp jobs in the hops of getting hired. My agency sent me to a brokerage firm, in a higher-end area of town (think Mercedes Benzes and Porsches in the driveways).
Anyway, I was a receptionist. My boss was a nice enough person, and she was very busy with tons of meetings and incoming calls.
…early on in my stint there, I would regularly get a call each day by a woman from a number I did not recognize, that went like this:
Me: “Hello, (name of brokerage), how can I help you?”
Her: “GET ME (boss’s name) ON THE PHONE, NOW!!
Me, flustered and panicking: “Uh…I’m sorry, she’s in a meeting—”
Her “I DON’T CARE IF SHE’S IN A MEETING, GET HER ON THE PHONE NOW!!
Me, having a full-on anxiety attack: “I’ll see what I can do.” *I check on my boss, and she’s in a conference with people. Lots of suits, and lots papers on the meeting table.* I return to the phone. “I’m sorry, she’s still meeting with—”
Her: “I DON’T CARE! NOW GET (name of boss) ON THE PHONE! NOW!!
Me: “May I take a message and tell her who called?”
Her: “NO, YOU MAY NOT TAKE A MESSAGE OR TELL HER WHO CALLED!! GET HER ON THE PHONE, NOW!!
…I would then interrupt my boss’s meeting in a full-on panic mode, tell her about the insistent, irate caller, and she would pause the meeting and take the call. After having these experiences a few times, the boss would tell me, “That’s just Lynn, an office manager from the (name of a nearby city) branch. The next time she calls, just take a message.”
…Only I didn’t recognize Lynn’s number.
When Lynn finally did come in, in person…she was the exact opposite of her phone persona: She dressed in muted colors, kept her head down, would not make eye contact with me or say ‘Hi,’ spoke in low tones, and seemed very reserved with other people in the office.
So, after three weeks of my having to call Lynn’s office every other day, and sometimes directly dialing Lynn, and hearing Lynn talk, I matched Lynn’s voice with her direct number. Now I know who was screaming at me.
…Only, I didn’t let Lynn know that I knew who she was, and that I knew her direct line now. When it came to Lynn, I continued a, “I’m sorry, I’m just the temp–with whom am I speaking?” front whenever I called.
So, one day towards the end of my stint, I received yet another Lynn call.
–And this time, I was ready.
Me: “Hello, (name of brokerage), how can I help you?”
Lynn: “GET ME (boss’s name) ON THE PHONE, NOW!!
Me: “She’s in a meeting right now, would you—”
Lynn: “I DON’T CARE IF SHE’S IN A MEETING, GET HER ON THE PHONE NOW!!
Me: “She asked me to take messages. May I ask who you are—”
Lynn: “NO, YOU MAY NOT ASK WHO I AM! PUT HER ON THE PHONE AREADY!”
Me: “–And may I ask the reason for your call?”
Lynn: “NO! PUT HER ON THE PHONE AND QUIT WASTING MY TIME!!”
Me: “May I have a number for her to call you back—”
Lynn: “NO! I SAID PUT HER ON THE PHONE!!”
Me, savoring the moment as I drop the bomb: “So, Lynn, you want me to interrupt (name of boss’s) meeting, and when she asks why, I’ll have to tell her that Lynn wouldn’t give me a callback number, the reason why she’s calling, and she didn’t want to leave a message. Is that what I will have to tell her, Lynn?”
Lynn: “…no…” (Complete 180-degree change in voice and demeanor from Lynn.)
Me: “Shall I leave (name of boss) a message and tell her you called, Lynn?”
Lynn: “…yeah…”
Me: “Very good, Lynn.” *Cue me, hanging up the phone.*
Boom! Bomb dropped, target demolished. The rest of my stint finished with Lynn being at least cordial to me on the phone, and no more shouting.
