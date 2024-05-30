She Previously Agreed With Her Husband To Name Their Son After Him… But Now She’s Not So Sure
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a tough one…
On one hand, I can see where this woman is coming from.
But on the other hand…
Well, maybe her husband is the one who’s right here!
Read on and see what you think about this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.
AITA For backing out on an agreement my husband and I made years ago regarding potential kid names?
“My husband (38M) and I (37F) have been married for 11 years and have 2 daughters (8 & 4).
I am currently 12-weeks pregnant with our third child.
I just had an ultrasound and we were able to determine the gender of the baby, a little boy.
We have found out the gender of all of our children this way.
Here we go…
My husband is a “third.” As in, John Smith III.
Before we got married and were having discussions about kids, he did make it very clear that passing down his name was very important to him if we had a son.
At the time I thought it was really cute and adorable how much pride he took in it since most guys don’t really care about that sort of sentimental stuff.
These days, not so much…
But as the years have gone by I’ve definitely cooled on the idea quite a bit and I don’t think I want to have our son be named after my husband that way.
Obviously, with our first 2 kids we didn’t even have to think about it.
But when we were choosing names for our daughters, my husband was very much in the “you can take the lead on naming our daughter because I already have the name picked out if we have a son” camp.
It’s not like he wasn’t involved in naming our daughters, but he definitely deferred to my opinion.
So, when we found out we were having a boy, my husband was very excited.
On the car ride home after the ultrasound it was all he could talk about.
He was giddy like a teenager talking about how proud he would be of sharing his name with his son.
Time to break the news…
I don’t know if it was the best time to bring this up, but I kind of had one of those “yeah, about that” moments.
I told him how I know we had talked about this many times before with our other kids and that I technically agreed to it years ago, but I don’t think I want to name our son the same as my husband.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone’s mood change so quickly and visibly as my husband’s did in that moment. It was like all the joy went out of his body all at once. I told him that I just don’t want our son to be a “fourth.”
It seems tacky and has weird aristocratic vibes that just don’t seem right to me. I told him that I am not totally against the idea, but I don’t want to just agree to it right now because I want time to think about other names too.
He’s upset with her.
He took that as me basically saying that I am going back on our years-long agreement and that there is no way we are naming our son after him.
He said this is pretty much me telling him “maybe” when I really mean “no.”
This has taken all of his excitement about the baby away. He’s been withdrawn and quiet with me ever since.
When I try to talk to him about it, he tells me he has nothing to say because he’s been very clear about where he stands on this and he feels betrayed by my change of heart.
I asked him if he would want to think of some other names together and he told me to give him a list and he’ll look at it when he can.
I know I technically agreed to this years ago, but it just doesn’t feel right to me anymore.”
Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.
One reader said shared their thoughts.
This individual said she’s an *******.
One Reddit user spoke up.
Another person didn’t hold back.
That was cold!
ICE COLD!
If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, kids, marriage, names, parents, reddit, relationships, top, white text