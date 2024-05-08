She Wants A Renaissance Fair-Themed Wedding, But Some Of Her Guests Are Pushing Back On The Themed Dress Code
Hey, as far as I’m concerned, you can do whatever the heck you want at your own wedding.
So why is this woman getting a bunch of blowback about how she wants folks to dress at her upcoming nuptials?
Take a look at her story and see what you think.
AITA for giving my wedding guests a dress code?
“I (F29) am getting married to my partner (M30) and we have planned a fantasy/renaissance themed wedding.
We are massive fandom nerds, books, video games, movies, comics etc and actually met at a ren faire and wanted that to be part of our wedding.
We discussed it with our close friends and everyone thought it was a great idea.
They had it all planned out.
So we sent out the invitations plus an attached letter that explained why we wanted to have a themed wedding and examples of the type of things we wanted people to wear (just google ren faire if you want to see).
We included photos, descriptions, budget categories that went from how to DIY a costume using old/thrifted clothes to just straight out buying something online.
We also asked people to reach out if they had any worries so we could work something out.
Uh oh…
I have received a few messages from my closer friends saying they’ve heard other people, including some me and my partners family members calling me a Bridezilla.
Saying we are being unreasonable, that this is ridiculous, that they don’t want to go if I’m going to get all up in arms over clothing.
My soon to be MIL (F59) and SIL (F26) is especially upset.
I reached out to them after their names were mentioned and they said I am ruining what is supposed to be a happy day by demanding people dress up like idiots.
They said everyone should be allowed to dress in what makes them feel comfortable and I am being very controlling.
My partner says not to listen to them but there are so many people saying it.
Now what?
I’m feeling pretty hurt by all this.
I assumed people would react like this if I said everyone needed to go out and spend hundreds on costumes, but we went out of our way to include pictures and suggest as many very low budget options as possible.
I honestly didn’t think it was a big deal, but now I am having second thoughts about the whole themed wedding idea.
AITA?”
And this is what Reddit users had to say about this story.
This reader said she’s NTA.
Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.
This individual thinks she’s an *******.
Another person had the opposite opinion.
Another reader spoke up.
Seems like folks are split on this one.
I, for one, think you should do as a bride asks if you accept the invitation.
