She Wants To Help Out Her Siblings With Tuition, But Her Husband Doesn’t Like The Idea. So She Tells Him He’s Not Entitled To Her Paycheck.
AITA for telling my SO that they are not entitled to my paychecks?
“I (25F) have been married to my SO (29M) for 2 years. Currently 8 months pregnant. I work in IT whereas my SO work in pharmacy.
We both earn a decent amount to sustain ourselves. After our marriage we have been living with my in-laws.
For context we both have 1 sister and 1 brother. His siblings decided to settle abroad so we financially help them.
I gave my entire paychecks to his family so that I can financial support them. Due to this we have zero savings in our name.
Now both of my siblings have decided to stay in the country and pursue further education.
I informed my husband that I will be using small amount (40%) of my payment to help my brother and sister out with their tuition fees.
I also informed that he is not obligated to use his paychecks to help my siblings and he is free to do whatever he wants to do with his money.
He suddenly became defensive saying that how will he manage the expense and I should not help my siblings financially.
I calmly told him that I helped his siblings when they needed help so I should be able to help my siblings when they need help and again that he is not obligated to spend a single penny on them.
He called me an ******* for making him and his family feel that by helping them out I did a favour on them and by saying that he is not entitled to my paychecks.
AITA?”
